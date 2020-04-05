A man traveling in a vehicle pulled over for speeding Saturday in Somerset Borough is accused of illegal possession of weapons and carrying fake currency, state police said.
Jeremy Oldham, 20, of Somerset, was a front seat passenger in a 2007 Ford that was pulled over at the intersection of South Edgewood Avenue and Patton Street, state police said.
Oldham was lodged in jail, while the driver of the vehicle, Douglas Winning, 36, of Sipesville, was arrested on suspicion of DUI-controlled substance, police said.
