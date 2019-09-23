SOMERSET – A Somerset Borough man was sentenced in county court on Monday to a state prison term, accused of soliciting a child for sex, authorities said.
Matthew Ross Delano, 29, of the 400 block of Cannell Drive, pleaded guilty in May to unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility.
President Judge D. Gregory Geary sentenced Delano to a total of three months to 36 months in state prison and three years probation.
Delano also must register for 25 years under SORNA, the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
According to a criminal complaint filed by the Pennsylvania Attorney General, a resident reported to Somerset Borough police in December 2018 that her daughter had been contact through Instagram by a man who encouraged her to sneak out of her house to meet with him.
An agent from the attorney general’s office, posing as the girl, contacted Delano through text message. Delano “solicited the child for unlawful sexual contact,” the complaint said.
Authorities arrested Delano in the parking lot of Georgian Place in Somerset Township, where he agreed to meet with the girl.
The girl’s family asked the judge to send him to prison.
“Please do everything you can to keep him behind bars,” one man said.
Delano said he was sorry.
“I just want to apologize,” he said. “I’m totally responsible for my actions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.