A Somerset man died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning in Jefferson Township, state police said Sunday.
According to troopers' crash report, Daniel E. Evans III, 68, was killed just after 7 a.m. when his Chevrolet Equinox crashed into a tree.
Evans’ SUV was traveling east on Gardner Road toward the intersection of Glades Pike at a high rate of speed, troopers said. The vehicle went airborne over Glades Pike and landed near Short School Road before hitting a tree, according to the report.
Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bakersville Volunteer Fire Department and the Somerset Area Ambulance Association also responded to the scene.
