Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 54F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.