A Somerset man has been charged with resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and false identification to law enforcement authorities following a Dec. 30 incident during which he allegedly ran from state police, court documents indicate.
Chad Adam Flick, 32, of the 200 block of Harrison Avenue, allegedly fled from two state troopers after they were dispatched to Peter Boy Engine Service in Summit Township, near Meyersdale, in response to a report that a wanted person was present there, according to a criminal complaint.
Flick allegedly tried to run away from the troopers through a nearby field, but was taken into custody after he fell down while running, according to the complaint. As he was being taken into custody, Flick allegedly identified himself as “Shane Flick” to the troopers and said that he “did not want to go back to jail for his warrants.”
Charges against Flick were filed on Jan. 9, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. Feb. 13 before District Judge Douglas M. Bell, of Meyersdale, court records indicate.
