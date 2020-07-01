Six months after its most recent deal expired, a union representing Somerset County's 911 dispatchers, maintenance workers and clerks has taken an initial step toward striking this week.
The Somerset County American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees' county union – one of three that represents county workers – made the decision, a move that will issue a formal notice to Somerset County Commissioners.
As of Tuesday evening, the labor attorney that represents Somerset County government said he had not been informed of the move but with another negotiation meeting set for the week of July 6 between both sides, he did not expect a walkout would occur before that point.
"They're a good union. We get along good with them," Pittsburgh labor attorney Chris Gabriel said. "And at this point, I don't expect (a strike) will happen between now and then. But in the event that it would happen, county 911 centers have emergency plans in place to make sure they continue to operate in events like this."
The county commissioners board acknowledged it was aware of the vote. But since matter involves negotiations toward a new deal, the board referred questions to Gabriel.
Efforts to reach union representatives Tuesday for comment were unsuccessful. Messages left for union representative Susan McCormick for details on the vote – and what spurred the decision – were not returned by Wednesday.
The AFSCME union is one of three that represents county workers.
Somerset County came to agreements with its other two in February, commissioners announced at the time.
Those agreements included $1 an hour pay increases for full-time sheriff deputies. For professional employees, including CYS caseworkers, starting salaries were increased by 20 percent to attract staff to the "overwhelmed" department, the county said at the time, while existing employees with 10 and 20 years of service were awarded $1,250 and $1,750 annual raises.
Gabriel said the county reached a tentative agreement with the dispatchers and maintenance workers' bargaining team twice over the past year but their members voted the deals down both times, as recently as this summer.
He acknowledged the COVID-19 shutdown brought negotiations to a temporary halt for both sides for several months, but talks resumed in recent weeks.
