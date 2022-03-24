SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County Library has received $10,000 in federal funds to introduce teens to the area's cultural heritage, including a musical workshop that will enable them to build and play zither-style Appalachian mountain instruments.
The funds will also enable Somerset County Library to launch new book clubs, library officials said.
"We are so excited to be able to provide this programming to our teens and developmentally challenged adults," Assistant Library Director Elizabeth Hornig said. "This grant will allow our library to better serve our patrons and plan strong, enriching humanities programs as we come out of the pandemic."
The Somerset County Library was one of 200 nationwide to secure National Endowment for the Humanities funding through the American Library Association's "American Rescue Plan."
That will include dulcimer workshops for teenagers.
"Teens will learn about their heritage, build a dulcimer and learn to play," she said of the stringed, fretted instrument, which originated in the Appalachian region.
A concert will follow, she said in a release to media.
Book clubs will include a "Book to Movie" club enabling readers to discuss differences in the story formats.
Another, titled the Next Chapter Book Club, will be designed for adults with developmental challenges, providing them a "safe environment where they can learn and develop," Hornig said.
"Libraries have faced significant hardships throughout the pandemic – from budget cuts to staff furloughs to building closures – especially in out communities of greatest need," American Library Association President Patty Wong said."This crucial support from NEH will enable our beloved institutions, and the dedicated people who run them, to rebuild and emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever."
