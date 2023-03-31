SOMERSET, Pa. – A group of students interested in manufacturing from three Somerset County schools will take part in the county’s inaugural Somerset County Female Manufacturing Day on April 18.
The initiative is being launched by the Somerset County Foundation through the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce, linking eight eighth-grade girls with three manufacturers in Somerset County.
Recent statistics are showing that more women are going into the manufacturing industry – at a point job demand in that industry is high.
“Manufacturing employers now need a new kind of worker, one with the necessary skills required to work in a highly automated environment,” said Ron Aldom, director of the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce.
The students will get the chance to tour various manufacturers, including Global/SFC Valve, J&J Truck Bodies and Trailers, Somerset County Technology Center, and Guy Chemical Co. Inc. for an up-close view of careers they could pursue in the years ahead.
While some are hands-on work, there are other career paths, too, Aldom said, noting design and marketing, administration and cybersecurity are among them.
“Our goal is to demonstrate to our young females the change in this industry and to show them the array of jobs that are available in manufacturing,” Aldom said.
The Business Education Partnership Grant given to CareerLink for programs such as these help to offset the cost of transportation and food for the students, organizers said.
