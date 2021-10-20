SOMERSET, Pa. – A Somerset contractor was awarded a $82,965 job this week to add another segment of a planned Somerset Lake trail loop.
But the project will be delayed a bit, county officials said.
Originally set to occur this fall, trailblazing on the next .4 of a mile segment is now scheduled to occur in the spring 2022, President Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
"It's too late in the construction season," he said.
The trail currently runs a half-mile from the primitive boat launch and continues partway down Sechler Road. The next phase would continue the trail along Sechler to a parking area for lake visitors near Wood Duck Road, Somerset County Commissioner Colleen Dawson said.
Maust Excavating of Somerset was awarded the work.
The company built the first segment in 2020.
A $30,000 Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission grant matched by $55,000 in support from Somerset Inc. provided the necessary dollars for the project, Somerset County Trail Coordinator Lindsay Pyle told The Tribune-Democrat earlier this fall.
Site work has already been conducted to clear the path for the trail. Several layers of stone will be added to stabilize the ground, she said at the time.
The top layer will be comprised of crushed limestone to offer a surface usable for hiking, bicycling and other activities, the project scope of work shows.
The work is being coordinated at a time when the state Fish and Boat Commission is overseeing a multi-million dollar project to rebuild Somerset Lake.
The groundwork on that project is nearing its end but Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Engineer Jerry Woomer said several key documents must be completed and submitted to the Department of Environmental Protection for review and approval before crews can begin pouring any water into the lake bed.
That includes a completion certificate and "as-built" drawings describing the project – both of which often take a month or so to get approved, he said.
The lake is expected to be operational again by Memorial Day 2022.
