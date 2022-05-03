SOMERSET, Pa. – An ongoing effort to develop a trail loop around Somerset Lake will approach the 1-mile mark later this year.
The second phase of the project kicked off Friday, extending a segment of Somerset Lake Nature Park Trail to Wood Duck Road.
Project partners also dedicated the Matthew Barndt Memorial Pavilion, which was donated by a Somerset County family at the site in memory of their son, Matthew, who died in 2020.
Parks and Trails Coordinator Lindsay Pyle said the new section, just under a half-mile long, will connect the path to the lake’s boat launch.
Several layers of stone will be added to stabilize the ground. The top layer will be composed of crushed limestone to offer a surface usable for hiking, bicycling and other activities, the project scope of work shows.
“We are continuing design and engineering work on additional phases, and we continue to move forward with trail building as well,” Pyle said.
Grants and donations by Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission, Somerset Inc., Somerset County Recreation & Trails Association, Somerset Rotary and the Somerset Jaycees enabled county trail officials to develop the $85,000 project.
The project is one of several efforts underway to enhance Somerset Lake, which is also undergoing repair work.
The lake is expected to reopen later this year.
