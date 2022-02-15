SOMERSET, Pa. – A prisoner in the Somerset County Jail who suffers from hepatitis B will appear in county court, accused of tossing a cup of urine in the face of another inmate during a dispute, authorities said.
Robert Lee Chet Curry, 29, of Freidens, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.
Somerset Borough police charged Curry, of Friedens, with assault by a prisoner and aggravated harassment by a prisoner.
According to a complaint affidavit, an argument broke out on Dec. 19 between Curry and another inmate. Later that day, Curry urinated in a cup while in his cell. He allegedly carried the cup with him, found the inmate and tossed the liquid in the man's face and mouth.
A blood test showed Curry tested positive for hepatitis B, the complaint said.
Curry was in jailed for leading police on a high-speed chase through Somerset Township on Dec. 15.
Troopers in Somerset said Curry fled a traffic stop and sped away at 70 mph.
Curry was arrested at his residence in the Friedens area and a search of his vehicle yielded drugs and drug paraphernalia, troopers said.
At the time of his arrest, Curry told prison officials that he suffered from hepatitis B.
