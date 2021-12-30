SOMERSET – A prisoner in the Somerset County Jail who has hepatitis B, was arraigned on Thursday, accused of tossing a cup of urine in the face of another inmate during a dispute, authorities said.
Somerset Borough police charged Robert Lee Chet Curry, 29, of Friedens, with assault by a prisoner and aggravated harassment by a prisoner.
According to a complaint affidavit, an argument broke out on Dec. 19 between Curry and another inmate. Later that day, Curry urinated in a cup while in his cell, police said. He allegedly carried the cup with him, found the inmate and tossed it in his face and mouth.
A blood test showed Curry tested positive for hepatitis B, the complaint said.
Curry was in jail for leading police on a high-speed chase through Somerset Township on Dec. 15.
Troopers in Somerset said Curry fled a traffic stop and sped away at 70 mph.
Curry was arrested at his residence in the Friedens area, and a search of his vehicle yielded drugs and drug paraphernalia, troopers said.
At the time of his arrest, Curry told prison officials that he suffered from hepatitis B.
He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.
The judge set bond at $10,000.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.