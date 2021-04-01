SOMERSET - An inmate at the Somerset County Jail faces criminal charges, accused of smuggling methamphetamine into the facility, according to the Somerset County Drug Task Force.
County detectives charged Tracy Rae Miller, 32, of the 600 block of Kircher Place, Boswell, with possession of contraband and possession of a controlled substance.
Miller, who was a new inmate, allegedly failed to comply with a corrections officer during a search on Wednesday.
A corrections officer found a baggie of suspected methamphetamine and two cigarettes in her pants.
