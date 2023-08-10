In recent years, Ridgeline Computer Solutions CEO Bo Littig has watched as Somerset Borough Police have tried warning the public about ever-changing online scams.
Now, his Somerset-based business is joining with local police to do something about it.
Alongside several fellow businesses, the internet technology business is working with Somerset Borough Police Officer Jason Upton to host a free computer safety course Aug. 29 at the Somerset Event Center.
Police Chief Randy Cox also confirmed the event, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the South Edgewood Avenue center.
“Our Ridgeline team has seen local community members and businesses having their email accounts (and) banking information compromised and spyware installed on their computers by hackers,” Lottig said, noting people in their 60s and older tend to be frequent targets.
Organizers said the presentation will delve into common scams, attack methods and steps people can take if they expect their computers, devices or data have been compromised.
Ways for people to protect passwords and other important information will also be discussed, the group said.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.