SOMERSET – An inmate at the Somerset County Jail, accused of escaping house arrest by freeing himself from the ankle bracelet that monitors his whereabouts, pleaded in county court on Thursday, authorities said.
Kevin Lee Cooper, 49, pleaded guilty before President Judge D. Gregory Geary to receiving stolen property.
Charges of escape and theft were withdrawn.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Somerset Borough police, Judge Geary sentenced Cooper to one year to five years in the county jail for drug violations. He became eligible for house arrest on Aug. 28. He was ordered to wear a $3,274.33 GPS electric monitoring ankle bracelet system at his Clapboard Road home in Johnstown.
The ankle monitor sends a radio frequency signal containing the location and information to a receiver monitored by county probation officials.
Cooper removed the ankle bracelet to elude probation officials and police officers.
Johnstown police arrested Cooper at his home on Sept. 11 and returned him to the Somerset County Jail. The GPS ankle bracelet was never recovered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.