SOMERSET – An inmate at SCI-Somerset pleaded guilty in Somerset County court on Monday in connection with a assault of a nurse, authorities said.
Vernon Wills, 35, pleaded guilty to indecent assault before President Judge D. Gregory Geary stemming from the June 24 attack.
According to state police in Somerset, Wills was housed in the Restricted Housing Unit of the Walters Mill Road facility when the LPN arrived to give him medication.
A corrections officer opened the food aperture so Wills could extend his hand to receive his prescription medication. As the nurse placed medication into his hand, Wills dropped the pills and grabbed the nurse, who was able to free herself, the complaint said.
The corrections officer was unable to close the aperture, because Wills refused to pull his arm back into his cell. Wills then began screaming derogatory sexual remarks toward the nurse, the complaint said
Wills, of Pittsburgh, has been in prison since pleading guilty to sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents in February 2006, online records show.
Pittsburgh police said Wills approached each of the women – ages 20, 23 and 51 – made lewd comments and sexually assaulted them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.