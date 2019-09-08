An SCI-Somerset inmate serving a life sentence is accused of assaulting a corrections officer last month following a failed drug smuggling attempt inside the jail, state police said.
According to the state police crime unit investigating the case, Geneva Debooth, 50, of Reading, was caught attempting to smuggled in a package containing the opioid Suboxone to inmate Marcus Graham, 32, during a visitation session at the prison Aug. 17.
Surveillance footage captured the transaction, Trooper John Wogan wrote in a release to media.
But when corrections officers stepped in to stop the criminal activity, Graham assaulted an officer before being taken into custody.
Graham is an inmate serving life for first degree murder for a 2005 kidnapping, assault and murder case in Berks County.
Graham is charged with assault by prisoner, drug possession, aggravated assault, contraband possession and simple assault, online court records show.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on his charges Monday.
Debooth is charged with drug, contraband and paraphernalia possession, online court records show. Her arraignment date was not listed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.