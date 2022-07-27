SOMERSET, Pa. – A candlelight vigil is being planned outside Somerset’s In Touch Hospice House for the night before the inpatient facility’s housing wing is expected to be closed.
A group collecting signatures on a petition urging UPMC to keep the facility in operation is organizing the vigil, which is planned for 7:30 p.m. Sunday outside In Touch Hospice House at 1474 N. Center Ave., Somerset.
“This will not be the end, but please give our committee that is giving our best effort the support they need to keep their work going on this very important service that was given to our community as a gift!” the group wrote in a release to media.
Members of the group have collected 3,000 signatures on a petition opposing the closure that they plan to give to UPMC officials.
Hospital executives have said that the decision to close the facility’s residential wing is due to a lack of demand for the inpatient service at the center, with the 10-bed, 30-employee location averaging just two patients per day, and that hospice care will continue in homes, at skilled care facilities or at UPMC Somerset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.