SOMERSET – Somerset County’s budget is projected to increase by 6.8% next year – but taxes won’t be doing the same.
County officials unveiled a $52.8 million spending plan Tuesday that will hold the line on taxes, marking the sixth straight year millage has remained the same.
On paper, the county’s projected revenue for the coming year is $3.9 million short of budgeted expenses – due to rising employee-related costs, a $300,000 increase in the annual retirement contribution and a looming $1.2 million voting machine purchase, among other costs, Finance Director Rebecca Canavan said.
The county’s budget plan would cover that by carrying over unspent funds from 2019, and cover the rest with $1.4 million in reserve funds, she said.
But the need for that scenario is unlikely, Canavan said.
The county’s 2019 budget projected a more than $2 million deficit but instead county officials expect to carry over $2.5 million in unspent revenue from the year ending Dec. 31, she said.
In fact, five of the past six years have followed a similar pattern, enabling the county to avoid dipping into its $3.1 million reserve fund, Canavan added.
“You have to budget for what could happen ... and look at requests and purchases throughout the year to see if (departments) really need it,” Canavan said after presenting a budget summary to media in the commissioners office. “Our challenge is to minimize the expenses throughout (2020)”
Somerset County President Commissioner Gerald Walker said that challenge is a serious one, given the fact healthcare, retirement and “unfunded mandates” from the state continue to climb.
The county’s largest general fund-dependent departments’ expenditures continue growing, too – among them the jail ($3.3 million total), maintenance ($2.6 million) and Children and Youth Services ($1.6 million)
Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes noted that there’s no coincidence the county is seeing both caseloads and costs continue to rise within court-related departments – including probation– that have been inundated by the drug epidemic.
“The impact of the opioid crisis touches too many aspects of the county,” she said, noting she wasn’t surprised to see the prison budget growing in 2020.
“We’re doing what we can to contain costs.”
“It’s a group effort,” Somerset County Commissioner Pat Terlingo said. “It takes everyone.
“Not just the people up on this floor – but the entire county workforce – to do the job.”
Somerset County has a workforce of 340 full-time employees and 124 part-timers – nearly half of which are union.
The county introduced the 2020 plan at a time they are in contract negotiations with two of those unions, AFSCME and the Somerset County Association of Professional Employees.
Current deals are set to expire Dec. 31.
Canavan said Somerset County has the same deadline for its 2020 budget.
But as-is, the spending plan will likely be brought up for a vote at the commissioners’ Dec. 10 meeting.
The budget is now on display at the board’s office and online on Somerset County’s website.
Voting machine mandate
For now, the county’s deadline to fund and finalize a replacement plan for its voting machines is an unfunded, anticipated $1.2 million expense.
But Tokar-Ickes said the county expects to receive support in the months ahead.
State lawmakers passed a bill this month that would reimburse counties 60% of their cost and federal aid could also arrive, she said.
The county budgeted $400,000 in 2019 toward the system replacement and is budgeting to cover $800,000, if necessary next year, Canavan said.
The county is still finalizing plans on its next voting system.
