SOMERSET – A strong market over much of the past two years has propelled Somerset County’s employee retirement fund to an unprecedented height: $71 million.
It’s a big reason county officials said they decided on an unprecedented step Tuesday to oversee its management.
In a 3-0 vote, the board hired an Illinois firm, Marquette Associates, to review the county’s investment portfolio and recommend ways to bolster the growing plan, while also serving as “Chief Investment Officer” – a move giving the firm oversight over the asset managers that Somerset County already relies on to invest their funds.
Marquette serves in similar roles for larger counties, including Blair County and Frederick County, Maryland, among others, and ranks itself among the nation’s top 25 largest investment consulting firms.
Commissioners Gerald Walker, Colleen Dawson and Pamela Tokar-Ickes described the firm as experts in an increasingly specialized field who will be able to work as partners with the group that currently manages the funds, the Somerset County Retirement Board.
“This is our employees’ retirement fund, and we need to make sure we invest it as wisely as we can,” Walker said.
Tokar-Ickes agreed, saying the move opens up the possibility to invest the funds more broadly through more third-party entities, while also providing an additional layer of oversight and analysis to the retirement board.
Having a fund with record growth is something to be gratified about. But with much of Somerset County’s more than 470-employee workforce “older” and heading toward eventual retirement dates – and, on average, predicted to live longer than previous generations the county cannot become complacent, Dawson said.
“And in the next five to 10 years, our (retirement) numbers will only grow,” Tokar-Ickes said.
Marquette will provide quarterly reports to the county and will assist the board in selecting asset managers and negotiating their individual agreements.
As of now, Pittsburgh-based C.S. McKee Investment Managers is the lone asset manager investing county retirement funds, but Somerset Commissioners said the county’s funds will be divvied up among as many firms as Marquette recommends.
For its services, the company will charge an annual fee detailed as .20% for the first $50 million managed.
The sliding scale declines to .075% for any funds exceeding $75 million, the agreement shows.
Tokar-Ickes said current county employees will be able to receive retirement planning “educational opportunities” through Marquette – something that hasn’t been offered until now.
The board approved the deal, pending Solicitor Michael Barbera’s final review.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
