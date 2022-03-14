Quaker Sales Inc., of Johnstown, will begin pavement preservation work on U.S. Route 30 from state Route 160 to the Bedford County line next week.

The $3.3 million project will begin March 21 and include four Somerset County townships – Shade, Juniata, Allegheny and Stonycreek.

Starting Monday, the contractor will begin tree trimming and brush removal at the truck pull-off near the Bedford County line.

Other work will include drainage updates, milling and paving as well as guiderail upgrades, new signage, new flashing warning device.

The truck pull-off area will also be rebuilt, PennDOT officials said.

Delays are possible within the work area. A 24-hour detour will take place at a later date within the contract period for the replacement of an elliptical pipe.

The project is expected to be completed by late October.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

