Somerset Police continue to investigate a gunfire incident in the borough that sent a round into a South Kimberly Avenue home over the weekend, Police Chief Randy Cox said Wednesday.
The incident occurred sometime between Friday night and early Saturday, with the bullet traveling into the home and lodging into an upstairs wall.
Cox said the shot likely was from a handgun fired on South Kimberly Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
