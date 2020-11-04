The head of Somerset County’s Republican Party said he was pleased county election officials quickly straightened out issues over political attire at two polling stations Tuesday – and was hopeful the policy change will allow both sides to move on from the matter.
Several Republican voters were asked to remove or cover up pro-Trump attire, such as shirts and hats – at one station in Meyersdale and another in Berlin – prompting them to make calls to the local party office and Election Office on Tuesday morning.
“When you are telling someone to remove clothing or cover something up ... that can be intimidating,” Somerset County Republican Party Chairman Guy Berkebile said, noting it could discourage people from casting ballots and potentially suppress the vote. “It’s a First Amendment issue. And I’m glad the county solicitor recognized the issue and corrected it.”
Election Director Tina Pritts told The Tribune-Democrat on Tuesday that, once she was alerted about the complaint, staff were instructed to allow people to enter and vote, regardless of their attire – as long as voters weren’t campaigning for a candidate inside the polling station.
Berkebile said each of those concerned voters was able to cast votes Tuesday. He said he spoke with County Solicitor Michael Barbera and poll directors at both stations and was satisfied that the policy is now proper.
Somerset County Democratic Party Chairwoman Shelley Glessner said her office did not receive any calls or reports of residents having issues at the polls regarding attire.
