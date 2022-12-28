Somerset County's recycling program is hosting a glass collection event this week at the Somerset Education Center, 6024 Glades Pike.
Organizers said a bin has been placed to collect glass objects of every color, including clear, blue, brown and green. The large container will remain there until it's filled, Recycling Coordinator Bryony Tilzey said.
There is no cost associated with the glass collection – but those planning to drop off glass containers are asked to rinse them first, she said. Ceramics are not being accepted.
Mount Pleasant-based CAP Glass is recycling the collected products, Tilzey said.
Anyone with questions about the event can contact Tilzey by phone at 814-445-1571 or by email at tilzeyb@co.somerset.pa.us.
