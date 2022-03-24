SOMERSET, Pa. – Residents of Coleman Towers Apartments, 145 W. Race St., Somerset Borough, were evacuated from their homes just before 7 p.m. on Thursday as firefighters investigated smoke in the structure.
Police were first on scene and reported a haze and strong smell in the building.
As the investigation continued, the first responders determined the source of the smoke was coming from the elevator shaft.
Once the doors to the shaft were opened on the first floor, it was discovered that an elevator car was stuck between the first and second floors.
Firefighters, along with building maintenance, were able to resolve the issue within about half an hour.
Somerset, Listie, Friedens and Rockwood responded along with Somerset EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.