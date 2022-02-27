SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County officials plan to form an advisory committee to sort out ways to invest their $2.9 million in opioid settlement funds into ways to combat substance abuse.
The Somerset County commissioners said they plan to appoint an extensive panel that would include people within the organizations who are on the epidemic’s front lines – including human service agencies, emergency responders and the treatment community.
“They are the professionals. They know where the needs are,” Commissioner Colleen Dawson said.
It’s a step that will likely get underway this spring, board members said.
Agencies involved will also likely include Somerset County Probation, Somerset County’s Single County Authority, UPMC Twin Lakes and Bedford-Somerset Developmental and Behavioral Health Services, Dawson said.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania received funds through a multi-state settlement with Johnson & Johnson and several prescription opioid distributors.
Cambria, which had one of the highest overdose death tolls per capita in the state for several years, is due to receive a minimum of $12 million.
Somerset County will see $2.9 millionj, with both counties seeing that money arrive annually over 15 years.
It enables those working to battle addiction issues to take a long-term approach to addressing “gaps” or strengthening existing programs, Dawson said.
There’s time to make sure the county has a solid plan in place, she added.
“It’s important to have a cross-section of representatives on that panel to advise us of the needs we have – and also to make sure we aren’t duplicating our efforts,” Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said, noting that includes prevention, treatment and emergency response.
A strategic plan will likely be developed through the process to ensure the “top needs” continue being met, she said.
