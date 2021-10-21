SOMERSET – A 20-year effort to build up the Somerset County Community Fund has reached a $1 million milestone.
A group of volunteers who've spent years working to build the endowment hit the mark this month with the latest donations enabling it to cross the goal line made by one of the fund's original backers, as well as an anonymous donor who made a $5,000 contribution, according to officials with the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, which manages the fund.
“I am so proud of the work and dedication of the Somerset Advisory and Endowment committee, and the previous staff who came before me,” CFA Somerset County Director Lladel Lichty said. “This was not an easy task, and their commitment to growing this endowment to ensure funding forever, shows their generous forward thinking.”
The Somerset County Community Fund was established in 2001.
As an endowment designed to benefit Somerset County nonprofit, interest earned annually through the fund is used each year to support causes benefitting children, families, economic development and culture, as well as veterans, the arts and volunteer firefighters.
Over the past three years, organizers bolstered the fund by raising awareness and support through the "#SomersetCountyGives" campaign.
In doing so, having a larger fund has enabled the group to award larger amounts of money through interest earnings.
“The more we raise, the more funding we have available to help our friends and neighbors in Somerset County,” Lichty said. “We appreciate every single person who has made a gift to the fund so far, and we want to build on all they have given. The need is great, but so is our county’s generosity.”
This fall, longtime Somerset County resident and endowment committee member Carol Stern and her husband, Larry, made an unspecified gift that helped the fund reach $995,000.
Carol Stern, as the Community Foundation's Somerset County fund director, originally worked to launch some of the fund's initial campaigns.
An anonymous donor gave the final $5,000 and also issued a new $20,000 match challenge to help ensure the momentum continues, Licthy said.
The current $20,000 match challenge will continue through December. To find out more about the fund or make a donation, visit cfalleghenies.org/somersetcounty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.