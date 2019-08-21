SOMERSET – A Friedens man will stand trial after state police allegedly found drug paraphernalia inside a home with a 2-year-old child.
Steven Lester Wise, 27, of the 300 block of Hilltop Road, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.
Troopers from the Somerset barracks allege that on June 12 they found five needles, one filled with blood and fluid, and a light bulb used for smoking methamphetamine in a bedroom, along with baggies, a marijuana smoking device and a silver spoon with residue.
Troopers also said they found 25 used drug needles and a wrapper to a Suboxone strip inside the Hilltop Road home.
Wise also waived a second criminal case to county court, accused of stealing $349.13 in merchandise from a Walmart store on the same day.
Wise is free on bond.
