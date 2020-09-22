Three people were taken into custody after investigators initiated a drug bust at a Berlin Plank Road home in Somerset, Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas said.
State police, county detectives and Somerset police were all at the scene of the residence, located on the road’s 400 block, as of 2 p.m., he said.
An unspecified quantity of heroin and pills, as well as a stack of cash, were seized at the scene, Thomas said.
He said all three individuals already had outstanding warrants for their arrests.
Charges were still pending Tuesday evening, Thomas said.
