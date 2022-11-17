Somerset County District Judge Kenneth W. Johnson announced that he will not seek reelection. He has served two six-year terms for District 16-3-03 in Somerset, which includes Somerset Borough, Somerset Township, Lincoln Township and a large section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Judge Johnstown wishes to thank his staff both past and present for their service.
He also wishes to thank the Somerset Borough police and the county and Turnpike details of the state police for their work with his office. It has been his honor to serve his district and he and his current staff look forward to continuing to do so in his final year in office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.