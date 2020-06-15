An 80-year-old man is in custody set to face homicide charges, accused of firing the shot that killed his grandson, Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas said.
State police are still investigating the incident, but Thomas said the shooting occurred late Sunday night after the man got into an argument with his wife inside their home in the village of Gray.
The dispute led the man to head into the living room and reach for a long gun, Thomas said.
It prompted the woman to call her grandson to intervene, but when he arrived and walked into the living room, the 80-year-old man opened fire, striking the younger man in his right shoulder area, he said.
The grandson was able to flee the living room but collapsed outside the home near the back porch, where he was found when crews arrived, Thomas said.
The alleged shooter remained inside the residence and police were able to take him into custody without incident, he said.
More details will be released at a later time, Thomas said.
Check back for more information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.