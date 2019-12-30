A Somerset Township department store will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 7 in advance of its scheduled conversion into an off-price clothing and home decor retailer, store officials said Monday.
The job fair will be held at Peebles, 1610 N. Center Ave., Somerset, which is slated to be rebranded soon as a Gordmans location. Interested candidates should apply online at gordmans.com/careers, then attend the job fair on Jan. 7. Walk-ins also are welcome, according to a press release issued by a Gordmans representative.
Stage Stores Inc., the Houston-based company that operates Peebles, Gordmans and several other retail chains, announced last year that it plans to rebrand most of its stores under the Gordmans name.
Twenty-three Peebles stores in Pennsylvania, including the Somerset Township store, will be reopened on Feb. 18 as Gordmans locations.
Positions for which the company is looking to hire vary by location, but include store managers, assistant store managers, sales associates and stockroom associates, according to Monday’s press release.
