SOMERSET – Some of the Somerset County nonprofits hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic have a chance to land up to $5,000 in support through a new county initiative, county officials said.
Somerset County commissioners are dedicating $500,000 toward a grant program to support 501(c)(3) agencies – a list that includes many volunteer first responders and food banks – that have not yet received relief through other COVID-19 support streams.
In a partnership announced Tuesday, the board is turning to the Community Foundation of the Alleghenies to oversee the funding and an application process that is now underway.
“Our local nonprofits have been tirelessly responding to the needs of our communities throughout the pandemic,” President Commissioner Gerald Walker said. “While (these) CARES Act funds are not likely to cover the full cost of their COVID-19 expenses, we hope these grants will help the many organizations who have been impacted by this crisis.”
Board members noted that for much of the past nine months, 501(c)(3) groups reliant on donations and fundraisers to operate have had to halt those events due to coronavirus health and safety guidelines. At the same time, those same groups – fire departments, volunteer ambulance services, food banks and others – have been just as busy as ever, if not more so, Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
Tokar-Ickes said she was proud of the way those groups have stepped up to the plate, noting nonprofits on a mission to feed the hungry found ways to support greater numbers during the difficult economic times.
To enable as many needy profits as possible to receive COVID-19 support, those eligible cannot have previously received CARES Act support at other levels, such as the Paycheck Protection Program or Small Business Grant Program, the board noted.
A nonprofit must be recognized as an IRS-designated 501(c)(3) and have fewer than 50 employees to qualify for support, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies officials said in a release to media.
Their operations must either be headquartered in the county or show they have COVID-19 related expenses in the county.
Applicants would be able to apply for reimbursements based on specific COVID-19 related expenses – including operational costs, increased sanitation costs, or expenses driven by increased support needs involving low-income families, Community Foundation Associate Director Angie Berzonski said.
Groups also could apply for reimbursement grants based on expenses they anticipate incurring between now and Dec. 31 for specific COVID-19 needs, but would have to follow up afterward and document that purchase was made, she said.
A deadline of Nov. 20 to submit an application – a quick turn-around that will enable organizations to begin receiving support by mid-December, said Berzonski, who was joined by Lladel Licthy, who serves as Somerset County endowments director for the Community Foundation.
Berzonski said the agency is expecting “500 to 600 applications,” noting that interest is likely to be high.
A board of 11 Somerset County residents under the Community Foundation – who are tasked with deciding ongoing Somerset County fund disbursements each spring and fall – will sort through applications and select recipients based on the county’s criteria, Lichty said.
With the COVID-19 related awards capped at $5,000 per-nonprofit, it’s likely well over 100 nonprofits will receive funds.
“We know the need is real, and we are honored to help provide additional relief to Somerset County nonprofits who are working hard to navigate this crisis and continue to serve our community,” Berzonski said.
