WINDBER – State and local law enforcement officials took two people into custody at a Ninth Street home following an investigation into ongoing drug deliveries in the area, Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas said.
Suspected methamphetamine, crystal meth and heroin were found inside the home – as well as two young children, Thomas said.
Somerset County detectives, investigators from the state Attorney General's Office and Windber police executed a search warrant on the home, located on the 400 block of Ninth Street, just after 6 a.m. Thursday, he said.
Thomas said an unspecified quantity of drugs were found hidden in an upstairs bedroom, while paraphernalia and a scale were found throughout the residence.
Thomas said drug-related charges are pending as well as additional counts because children were inside the residence.
Somerset County Children and Youth Services was contacted, he said.
Thomas' office said he'll seek to have a bond revoked against one of the individuals, a Windber man, saying the individual is currently awaiting trial in another case.
He described the man as a "high-priority" target.
