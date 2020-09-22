After making his third unsuccessful attempt in the past few months to convince Somerset commissioners to reconsider his request to add two more employees to his staff, county District Attorney Jeff Thomas said he’ll make a similar pitch within his 2021 budget proposal to the board next month.
“I have a right to craft a budget I feel is appropriate, given the things I’m trying to accomplish. And I’m going to do that,” he said. “Once that happens, the ball is in their court.”
The first-year district attorney inherited a spending plan for 2020 that, as tradition because of budget deadlines, was passed before he was sworn into office in January.
He has been attempting to hire another detective and part-time district attorney to his staff since at least April – a move that has been at a deadlock all summer over his refusal to submit time cards and employment agreements for his part-time staff.
Thomas maintains there’s no law requiring his staff to document their time on duty – and has challenged the board to show otherwise. He’s maintained that they have a list of duties both inside and outside the office and that their results are the most important factor.
Somerset commissioners have said they need “facts” to justify unbudgeted hires in any office, and noted there needs to be available funding to cover the cost.
The board’s time card requirement has been in place without issues for years for employees within all of Somerset’s row offices, including the District Attorney’s Office, until Thomas took over in January, commissioners have said.
“We don’t know how many hours they put in,” said President Commissioner Gerald Walker, a fellow Republican, of Thomas’ part-time staff.
Commissioner Colleen Dawson indicated Thomas told the board part-timers work a day and a half or less on an average week, but Thomas described that as a “misunderstanding” during Tuesday’s salary board meeting.
Last month, he estimated part-time prosecutors work 20 hours weekly on the job, on average, between case and office work in the courtroom, the office and district court assignments – adding that he does not keep track of their hours.
Thomas’s job is full time and his office also includes a second full-time assistant prosecutor.
Thomas has requested an additional detective so that each can pair up with another on drug investigations. The additional prosecutor is needed for the growing caseload his office is seeing, he said.
Somerset commissioners said they will be gathering data from all of their departments in the coming weeks to work on next year’s budget.
Walker indicated preparations will likely begin in October.
