Thomas3

Somerset County D.A. Jeffrey Thomas arrives for his preliminary hearing at the Somerset County Courthouse on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas has been suspended by the State Supreme Court.

The order temporarily suspends Thomas' law license from the Pennsylvania Bar – and comes a month after Thomas was charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Windber.

Thomas is fighting the charges in court but has taken a leave of absence from his post while he focuses on the criminal case against him.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

