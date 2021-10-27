SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas has been suspended by the State Supreme Court.
The order temporarily suspends Thomas' law license from the Pennsylvania Bar – and comes a month after Thomas was charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Windber.
Thomas is fighting the charges in court but has taken a leave of absence from his post while he focuses on the criminal case against him.
