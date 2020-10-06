SOMERSET – A maintenance staff report late last month about prohibited items found in the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office also included beer cans and empty “boxes” of beer, The Tribune-Democrat has learned.
District Attorney Jeff Thomas said the discovery was "overblown" – adding Tuesday that, as an elected official, the county's alcohol policy doesn't apply to him.
Concerns about alcohol in Thomas' office were revealed in one of several letters sent to Thomas over workplace "safety" issues that were released last week following a Right To Know request by The Tribune-Democrat.
Over the past two weeks, a memo from the county’s safety committee over the discovery of a burning candle in Thomas’ office – along with a photo by a maintenance employee – prompted the county’s new prosecutor to respond last week by proclaiming maintenance staff could no longer access his office without his staff being present.
A Sept. 23 letter to Thomas shows staff members were banned after concerns were raised about beer consumption inside his courthouse office as well.
While workplace “happy hours” have become more common in some offices in recent years, Somerset County’s Drug and Alcohol Free Workplace Policy prohibits the practice both during the workday and “nonworking” times on the job, saying alcohol at work undermines Somerset County’s ability to operate effectively and efficiently.
“Somerset County can be liable for injuries caused by intoxicated employees,” the county’s Human Resources director, Jodi Lepley, wrote in a one-page letter to Thomas. “While you have supervisory responsibility for these employees under Section 1620 of the County Code, the county commissioners carry the liability insurance for them.”
Lepley added that workplace alcohol use is “inconsistent with the behavior expected of employees ... and threatens the integrity of Somerset County.”
When first reached for comment Monday, Thomas said he wasn’t familiar with the county’s workplace drug and alcohol policy.
But Tuesday, moments after entering the commissioners board room prior to the weekly county meeting, the district attorney announced that because he is an elected official – not someone the county hired – the policy "doesn't apply to me."
"Isn't that right, Jodi?" Thomas said across the room to Lepley, who had just entered the room moments prior.
The question caused Lepley to pause for a moment and then respond: "It's still a liability for the county."
'Special occasions'
Thomas acknowledged that drinking occurred last month, saying he and some members of his staff each had a can of Miller Lite in the office to mark the conclusion of a trial at which a Fayette County man was convicted of corrupting minors.
“That was essentially it,” Thomas said.
Thomas said he doesn't see any issue with staff drinking responsibly in the office after regular business hours “on special occasions,” adding that it was his impression that the activity was common before he took office when important cases were resolved.
It's no different than an "office Christmas party," he added.
“I don’t disagree that it’s an issue if someone is intoxicated beyond the legal limit,” he said. “But it’s another thing if you are acting responsibly.”
Thomas has been pressing the Somerset commissioners to enable him to hire additional staff for his office, including a county detective and part-time prosecutor, citing a backlog of work due to rising cases and a need to bolster his ranks for drug investigations.
In response, the commissioners have urged Thomas to provide time sheets detailing his employees’ daily duties, but he has repeatedly declined, saying he isn’t legally obligated.
“It seems like the commissioners are more concerned with candles and what’s in my trash than helping me catch drug dealers,” Thomas said Monday.
'Doesn't make it OK'
Lepley’s letter did not accuse anyone in particular of drinking in the office but requested that Thomas “remind your employees” of the policy.
Regarding Thomas' actions, Solicitor Michael Barbera said the county cannot take the same actions against him for drinking in the courthouse as they can an elected employee.
But just because Thomas might be permitted to violate the alcohol policy "doesn't make it OK," he added.
"This is still public property and the policy is still a county policy,” the county solicitor said.
The county handbook's policy shows it could lead to issues for his staff if they don't abide by the policy.
A violation by a county-hired employee can also lead to disciplinary action, Barbera said, noting that in such cases, actions would be addressed as "personnel matters" in a case-by-case basis where ramifications would vary depending on the severity of the violation.
Barbera described the disagreement with Thomas as an unfortunate situation.
"We've always had good luck working with (fellow) elected officials throughout the county in years past," the solicitor said. "For whatever reason, this gentleman doesn't want to work with the county commissioners – even on basic issues such as alcohol consumption on county premises."
'What's their agenda?'
Thomas said he views the memo about beer inside his office as "harassment" by the board.
Thomas has accused the county of continuing a pattern of administrative actions against him – including a notice citing a burning candle as a safety hazard – in response to his continued requests for additional employees.
Since April, through press releases and public meetings, he has accused the board of prioritizing fiscal responsibility over crime-solving and in recent weeks the sides have exchanged several terse emails and letters.
"This all goes back to the question of why do individuals that work for the county feel the need to be ... rooting through the office trash," he said. "What's their agenda?"
Lepley said this is the first time maintenance workers have alerted her about prohibited items – alcohol included – being kept or discarded in a county office by another worker.
