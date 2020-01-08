Somerset County’s new prosecutor is making changes in his office.
As part of an ongoing move to finalize his staff, Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas received approval to turn one full-time assistant district attorney position into two part-time posts.
With former District Attorney Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser’s full-time first assistant prosecutor departing, Thomas said the move to fill the vacancy with two part-time attorney posts will mean a budget savings of $35,000 this year.
And to Thomas, it also makes the task of bringing talent into the office an easier one.
“At this level, the salary for a full time (assistant district attorney) position can’t compete with the private sector,” Thomas said, noting that attorneys typically make far more money handling private work. “It’s a lot easier to find someone who can serve ... and still have a private practice at the same time.”
He said the office is lucky to have full-time assistant Sara Huston – a February 2019 hire who is both talented and “selfless enough” to dedicate her time to public service.
Thomas plans to complete the staff with a total of four part-timers.
Two are veteran prosecutors who have been working in the office for years.
Attorney Catherine A. Primavera-Zakucia has served as an Assistant District Attorney since 1998, while Michael Carbonara has spent nearly 15 years working as a part-time prosecutor, first in Cambria County and the past eight years in Somerset.
Thomas, 34, received county approval to hire Berlin-based attorney Molly Metzgar as his first assistant at a salary of $59,703.
Metzgar is the wife of state Rep. Carl Walker-Metzgar, R-Berlin.
“With the first assistant position, if something would happen to me, there needs to be someone who can step in and serve the position with the best interests of Somerset County,” Thomas said. “I know Molly. She’s someone I went to law school with and and I know she’s someone I can trust.”
Thomas said he hopes to have the other part-time position filled by the end of January.
“I’m confident I can fill that quickly,” Thomas said. “I think with both of these positions, we’ll be able to get full-time effort on a part-time salary.”
