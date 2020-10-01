Somerset DA, commissioners at odds over photos, burning candle in ongoing dispute

SOMERSET – A burning candle and digital photos have sparked another debate between the Somerset County commissioners and the county's prosecutor that now has District Attorney's Office staff – instead of maintenance workers – cleaning their own space.
A digital photo taken by a maintenance worker on Sept. 11, apparently of a lit candle inside District Attorney Jeff Thomas' unoccupied office, led to a series of back-and-forth memos and emails.
The first involved a county safety committee letter to Thomas last week citing the burning candle as a county-prohibited "safety concern," both sides confirmed.
Thomas responded by sending an email to all three commissioners, members of the media and Human Resources Director Jodi Lepley, describing the photo as "unauthorized" – which prompted the three-member commissioners board to respond by ending routine maintenance, such as trash removal, from the office by maintenance staff.
Photos, frustrations
The DA's Sept. 23 email included a photo of the worker – titled "Spy" – holding up a cell phone in the District Attorney's personal office. Although the photo doesn't show what the man was doing with his phone, there has been no dispute that a photograph was taken that day – and Thomas said a moment-activated trail camera he set up in his office caught the moment.
"I still don't know 100% what he was taking a picture of," Thomas said, noting that budget information and "confidential" case files often occupy his desk.
"I'll admit that I'm not the most organized person at the end of the day," he said. "There's almost always something on my desk. But when it's in the privacy of your own office, you don't think of it as being unsafe when you close the door and leave (the office)."
Thomas said maintenance workers can no longer enter the office unless one of his employees is present.
“If it is determined that a member of the Maintenance Department is present in the DA’s Office beyond the scope I just outlined above or that they possess any type of audio or video recording device, they will be removed from the office and criminal charges will be filed," he wrote.
'Protect the integrity'
Somerset County's commissioners referred questions about the incident to Solicitor Michael Barbera, who said Thomas cannot dictate whether maintenance have access to county offices.
"It's a county building," he said.
The board followed up regardless, sending a letter informing Thomas that "moving forward, no Maintenance personnel will enter the District Attorney’s Office for routine maintenance."
In their one-page letter dated Sept. 30, Commissioners Gerald Walker, Colleen Dawson and Pamela Tokar-Ickes wrote: “At your request, housekeeping supplies and/or equipment will be provided for your use."
Structural, electrical and plumbing repairs and ongoing upkeep will need to continue to occur, as need, and during those points at least two maintenance workers would conduct the work, the commissioners added.
When requested, those workers would not bring recording devices – such as cell phones – into the office and would only appear during times a District Attorney's Office staff member is present, the letter added.
Thomas said he recognizes that means his staff will now be responsible for tasks such as cleaning floors and carrying trash bags outside, "which means less time prosecuting criminals," he said.
"But if that's what it takes to protect the integrity of our investigations, so be it," he said. "I'm happy they are acknowledging the conduct of their maintenance employee was inappropriate."
Burning 'safety issue'
Because open flames are prohibited inside the building, Barbera said, the employee took appropriate action in raising concern about a candle "that had apparently been burning all night."
"It's a safety issue," Barbera said. "If something were to happen – even if the candle only triggered the sprinkler system – the results could be catastrophic."
But Barbera acknowledged that the "methodology" the worker chose to raise that concern, photographing the candle in the office, was not necessary.
"That has been addressed with the employee internally," the solicitor said.
Barbera also made a point to note that surveillance video can also be unlawful – specifically, in violation of the federal wiretapping law, if audio is recorded without someone's consent.
Thomas said he was not aware the county's employee handbook bans candles and open flames. He said he removed candles from the office as soon as it was brought to attention.
"Reading the employee handbook isn't high on my list of priorities right now," he said. "I must've missed that page."
Citing the Pennsylvania State Police CLEAN Security Awareness act, Thomas maintained that any employing photographing, recording or copying information located inside a district attorney's office could face legal action. But Thomas said he's not pursuing that course of action against the worker who took the candle photograph unless he discovers documents or other sensitive information were copied or disseminated.
He said he did not seek a search warrant to examine the phone's contents.
"I'm chalking this up as a warning," he said, "my one and only warning so that it doesn't happen again."
Budget battle
There's been an ongoing pattern of disagreement between Thomas and the Somerset County Commissioners Office since spring.
Thomas became the county's District Attorney in January.
Because the county is required to adopt its spending plan for the coming year by Dec. 31, Thomas inherited a nearly $600,000 budget for his office that was approved the month before his arrival.
He has spent the past six months pressing the board to permit him to add an additional full-time detective and part-time assistant district attorney, citing workload and his desire to pair up detectives for safety reasons.
Walker, Dawson and Tokar-Ickes have responded that they don't routinely create positions that aren't funded through the budget – unless grants or other support become available.
In a move that's also required of other county offices, including the Public Defender's Office, the board asked Thomas to provide time sheets and professional service agreements detailing hours worked and duties for his part-time staff to support his request for additional staff.
Thomas has maintained he will not comply unless the county can show those time documents are required by law.
Widening rift
The first-year district attorney has made prosecuting drug dealers his top priority in office, saying Somerset County has already exceeded last year's arrests.
Terrell Ickes, the adult son of Commissioner Tokar-Ickes, was arrested this summer. The 30-year-old Listie man is scheduled to face trial on meth charges in a case his defense attorney has maintained was the result of an illegal search.
Charges were filed in late June and Thomas is prosecuting the case.
Thomas first went public about his budget frustrations in a press release back in April.
Over the past two months, he has continued appearing at commissioners board meetings seeking a vote on his repeated request for the additional detective and assistant prosecutor and has accused the trio – Republicans Walker and Dawson, and Democrat Tokar-Ickes – of choosing fiscal stewardship over cracking down on Somerset County's drug problem.
Thomas said he's been the target of "administrative harassment" in recent weeks.
He said the Sept. 24 safety committee memo, which was delivered to his office the next day, is one of several examples.
He declined to discuss specifics, but said he placed the trail camera in his office due to suspicions that something had been "disturbed" in his office. Thomas said another memo was delivered to his desk within the past month about "destroying public property" for parking his vehicle partially on a county lawn and damaging the turf.
"If there's a problem with something, why not pick up the phone and call me," he said.
'Not my goal to fight'
Barbera offered a similar response about Thomas' concerns.
"He never reached out to me about the (office photo). I found out about his concerns the same time you did," Barbera said to a reporter, referring to Thomas' Sept. 24 email about the maintenance worker, which was also sent to media.
"I'm happy to sit down and talk with the DA about any concerns he might have," Barbera said.
Thomas responded that the board has a standing invitation to meet with him in his office.
"If they have questions about how time is spent here, they can come over and see how the office runs," he said. "They can see what we do every day."
Thomas acknowledged his relationship with the commissioners has degraded in recent months as he's continued to push his case for additional staff.
"It's not my goal to fight with the commissioners," he said. "My goal is to be given an adequately funded office to catch drug dealers."