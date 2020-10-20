EBENSBURG – Two summary citations were issued in Cambria County on Tuesday against Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey L. Thomas, who told The Tribune-Democrat that the allegations stemmed from verbal altercations he had on Saturday over what he called the botching of his daughter’s birthday party.
Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer revealed the citations in a statement Tuesday. Neugebauer said the citations were issued by Richland Township police and stemmed from incidents that occurred Saturday in that municipality.
Online court records did not show as of Tuesday that any citations had been issued in Cambria County against Thomas, and Neugebauer’s statement did not specify the exact summary offenses for which the citations were issued, but Thomas said he believed they were for summary counts of disorderly conduct and harassment.
In a phone interview with The Tribune-Democrat, Thomas maintained his innocence, called the citations “B.S.” and gave his account of the altercations between him and owners or employees at Uzelac Gymnastics and Capri Pizza.
“On Saturday,” Thomas said, “we were at my daughter’s fifth birthday party ... and unfortunately the party got screwed up. It was a disaster, and I got upset, just like, I think, any other father who’s watching (his) five-year-old daughter upset because her party was screwed up.
“Basically, we got there. We were locked out. We couldn’t get in to set up. The pizza was supposed to be there at five, delivered. I ended up having to go at six o’clock and pick up the pizza myself because apparently the pizza shop just wasn’t going to deliver it. And, yeah, I was upset, like any father would be, so I called the owners and I expressed my frustration."
He said he called the businesses “and, sure, did I say some things that I probably shouldn’t have said? Yeah, but, hey, listen. I’m an elected official, but I’m a dad first, and to see my daughter upset because her party’s screwed up, I think that would get a lot of dads upset."
Thomas said he got into "a verbal altercation" with the owner at the gymnastics center.
"We packed up our stuff and left," he said.
“It’s just disappointing … that (Richland) Township and the DA’s office in Cambria would file these citations without having spoken to me," Thomas said. "Good police work usually requires getting both sides of the story, and unfortunately that didn’t happen in this case. Obviously, I’m innocent, and this is B.S., but if this is how it has to be, this is how it has to be.”
Shirley DiRosa, the owner of Capri Pizza, told The Tribune-Democrat that Thomas directed “vulgar and abusive” language at her and one of her employees. DiRosa is the longtime owner of the eatery – “for 46 years,” she said – “and I’ve never had anybody yell at me like that. It was just awful. No man should be like that.”
DiRosa said she asked Thomas "to please not talk like that. Talk normal, not vulgar language."
DiRosa said she explained that her shop was short-handed due to a family emergency "and could not make the delivery."
“Through his swearing and cussing, 10 minutes later, he showed up," DiRosa said. "I didn’t want to make a scene or anything. I handed him the pizza and turned around, and he was gone with the pizza out the door, saying rude and vulgar things. That’s the best way I can describe it."
She called Thomas "the rudest man I’ve ever talked to" and said he "just would not reason."
DiRosa said: "Every other word was the f-word, put it like that. I made a complaint, too, because I had customers in the store, and his rudeness – it’s not right."
She added: “And I heard he’s a DA? Oh, my God, that’s even worse. Anybody that acts like him should not be in a job like that.”
Neugebauer said “the investigation and prosecution have been and will continue to be treated in the same manner as all such allegations."
Asked what he planned to do next, Thomas replied, “Nothing.”
He said witnesses will support his contention that the individual with Uzelac Gymnastics "came storming into my daughter’s fifth birthday party like a maniac and demanded that I talk to him."
Attempts to get comment from Uzelac Gymnastics were not successful Tuesday.
“I mean, listen,” Thomas said, “I guess I’ll be mailed a citation. I’ll plead not guilty."
