EBENSBURG – Two summary citations were issued in Cambria County on Tuesday against Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey L. Thomas, who told The Tribune-Democrat that the allegations stemmed from verbal altercations he had on Saturday over what he called the botching of his daughter’s birthday party.
Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer revealed the citations in a statement Tuesday. Neugebauer said the citations were issued by Richland Township police and stemmed from incidents that occurred Saturday in that municipality.
Online court records did not show as of Tuesday that any citations had been issued in Cambria County against Thomas, and Neugebauer’s statement did not specify the exact summary offenses for which the citations were issued, but Thomas said he believed they were for summary counts of disorderly conduct and harassment.
In a phone interview with The Tribune-Democrat, Thomas maintained his innocence, called the citations “B.S.” and gave his account of the altercations between him and owners or employees at Uzelac Gymnastics and Capri Pizza. The owners of those establishments, on the other hand, alleged that Thomas' behavior toward them and their employees was abusive and erratic.
“On Saturday,” Thomas said, “we were at my daughter’s fifth birthday party at Uzelac Gymnastics ... and unfortunately the party got screwed up. It was a disaster, and I got upset, just like, I think, any other father who’s watching (his) five-year-old daughter upset because her party was screwed up.
“Basically, we got there. We were locked out. We couldn’t get in to set up. The pizza was supposed to be there at five, delivered. I ended up having to go at six o’clock and pick up the pizza myself because apparently the pizza shop, Capri's, just wasn’t going to deliver it.
"And, yeah, I was upset, like any father would be, so I called the owners and I expressed my frustration ... and, sure, did I say some things that I probably shouldn’t have said? Yeah, but, hey, listen. I’m an elected official, but I’m a dad first, and to see my daughter upset because her party’s screwed up, I think that would get a lot of dads upset."
Thomas said he got into "a verbal altercation" with an owner of the gymnastics center before packing up and leaving.
“It’s just disappointing … that (Richland) Township and the DA’s office in Cambria would file these citations without having spoken to me," Thomas said. "Good police work usually requires getting both sides of the story, and unfortunately that didn’t happen in this case. Obviously, I’m innocent, and this is B.S., but if this is how it has to be, this is how it has to be.”
'Swearing and cussing'
Shirley DiRosa, the owner of Capri Pizza, told The Tribune-Democrat that Thomas called her shop after the pizzas didn't arrive at the party, then directed “vulgar and abusive” language at her and one of her employees as they explained that the shop was short-handed due to a family medical emergency and thus could not complete the delivery.
DiRosa is the longtime owner of the eatery – “for 46 years,” she said, “and I’ve never had anybody yell at me like that. It was just awful. No man should be like that.”
DiRosa said she told Thomas that he could come to the shop to pick the pizzas up.
“Through his swearing and cussing, 10 minutes later, he showed up," DiRosa said. "I didn’t want to make a scene or anything. I handed him the pizza and turned around, and he was gone with the pizza out the door, saying rude and vulgar things. That’s the best way I can describe it."
She called Thomas "the rudest man I’ve ever talked to" and said he "just would not reason – just literally screamed and yelled."
DiRosa said: "Every other word was the f-word, put it like that. I made a complaint, too, because I had customers in the store, and his rudeness – it’s not right. ... And I heard he’s a DA? Oh, my God, that’s even worse. Anybody that acts like him should not be in a job like that.”
'A lot of f-bombs'
Brenda Uzelac, the owner of Uzelac Gymnastics, said that Thomas "got very hostile and out of control" when the pizzas weren't delivered.
"He started talking to my secretary," she said. "He started throwing f-bombs at her before she could even talk. He was yelling at her about getting his pizza to the party. He was very boisterous – like I said, a lot of f-bombs."
After Thomas returned to the party with the pizzas, Uzelac said, he called her on the phone and started yelling and cursing at her, refusing to listen to her apologies.
"He was screaming into the phone," she said. "My husband could hear him, and he was sitting across the room. That's how loud he was yelling at me. I said to my husband, 'I think we need to go over to the party because this man sounds a little crazy.' "
At the party, Uzelac said, she checked up on the girls to make sure they were OK.
"Outside," she added, "in the meantime, my husband's telling him, 'Don't talk to my staff like that. Don't talk to Capri's like that, and please don't ever scream at my wife the way you were screaming to her on the phone ever again. It's unacceptable.' He started poking my husband in the chest and saying things, trying to provoke my husband to fight him. ... He kept bumping into him, going, like, 'Come on, big guy. You know you want to fight me. You want to hit me. Come on. Bring it on.' "
'Plead not guilty'
Uzelac said she didn't know at the time that Thomas was Somerset County's district attorney.
"I had no idea he's the DA," she said, "and I think that bothered him, that I didn't know who he was. ...
"After I found out who he was, I thought, 'Well, this can't be OK. What's he going to do to me?' Apparently, he thinks that he is not held accountable for anything, or he never would have acted the way he did. I didn't know what to do, so I called the cops."
Neugebauer said that “the investigation and prosecution have been and will continue to be treated in the same manner as all such allegations."
Asked what he planned to do next, Thomas replied, “Nothing.”
He said witnesses will support his contention that Uzelac's husband "came storming into my daughter’s fifth birthday party like a maniac and demanded that I talk to him."
Thomas said: “I mean, listen, I guess I’ll be mailed a citation. I’ll plead not guilty."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.