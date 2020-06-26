SOMERSET – Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas gave more information on Friday about how his office is handling the prosecution of a county commissioner’s son who has been accused of dealing methamphetamine.
Thomas identified the man, Terrell Robison Ickes, 30, of Listie, as the son of Somerset County Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes. Ickes was arrested and jailed on Tuesday at a Somerset Township trailer park after detectives allegedly found approximately six ounces of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia while searching his car.
By Thomas’ account, the arrest was made after detectives learned on Tuesday that someone was expected to deliver methamphetamine that afternoon to a trailer on Lillian Lane in the Roof Garden Mobile Home Park.
At around 6:30 p.m., the detectives stopped a vehicle in the trailer park, detained its driver, searched the vehicle and discovered “a large amount of meth, paraphernalia and U.S. currency, all of which was seized by the detectives,” Thomas said.
The driver was identified as Ickes.
He now faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver of a controlled substance, court records indicate. Thomas estimated that the street value of the amount of methamphetamine allegedly seized from Ickes’ vehicle would be approximately $15,000.
“I often hear the excuse given that individuals are dealing drugs simply to support their habit, but for their addiction, they would not be selling whatever drugs they’re peddling,” Thomas said.
“While this rationale carries no weight with me, it has often become an excuse used for individuals engaged in the drug trade. This, however, was not one of those situations. Mr. Ickes was engaged in what we believe to be a purely profit-driven venture when he attempted to deliver drugs to the Roof Garden trailer park.”
As evidence supporting that allegation, Thomas said Ickes didn’t exhibit the physical and mental characteristics of a habitual methamphetamine user and cited his alleged statement to detectives that he was “just trying to make a quick, easy buck.”
Thomas said that, while he has the option to refer Ickes’ case to the state Office of Attorney General if it’s determined that it would be a conflict of interest for his office to prosecute the case, he had no plans as of Friday to do that. He said that he has consulted with the Pennsylvania Bar Association’s ethics committee and that that committee has determined that it’s not a conflict of interest for Thomas’ office to continue handling the case.
“Mr. Ickes’ case will be treated just like every other drug dealer that comes through my office,” Thomas said. “The fact that he is the son of a commissioner has absolutely no impact on how my office handles his case. He will be treated just like every other homegrown drug dealer.”
Tokar-Ickes said on Friday afternoon that she had no comment on the matter.
While court records indicated that Ickes was still confined in Somerset County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail as of Friday, Thomas said during Friday’s press conference that he posted bail on Thursday. No attorney for Ickes was listed in court records. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday before District Judge Kenneth W. Johnson, of Somerset.
Thomas said that detectives are still investigating the case and that more charges could be filed in the future.
“We’re still investigating,” he said.
“We seized Mr. Ickes’ cellphone; we’re in the process of getting a search warrant for that. We believe that additional charges are possible, both against him and other individuals.”
