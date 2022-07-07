SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County Children and Youth supervisors will receive an extra stipend for extra "on-call" shifts in the coming months while efforts are underway to fill a vacant position within their ranks.
Given the county's shortage of caseworkers working underneath those supervisors, it could be a few months before someone can be promoted to fill the supervisory post, commissioners said this week.
"We simply cannot fill that (supervisors) position because we need caseworkers in place right now," said Somerset County Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes.
As of Tuesday, the county had four CYS supervisors – down one from the department's budgeted total – and 16 caseworkers.
The county has 10 positions in the latter field to fill, the board said.
Supervisors take turns assisting staff for after-hours and weekend calls and are paid for additional shifts, plus overtime, when accrued, President Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
The temporary stipend adds to that – $345 per week, or $45 daily during weekdays and $55 on weekends.
The board said the daily stipend increases the amount by $15 daily until staff levels improve.
Counties across Pennsylvania have been responding in different ways to address staffing shortages in the oftentimes high-stress department.
Somerset County introduced a program last month providing up to $24,000 in reimbursement – $2,400 yearly – for debt accrued from degrees in the field.
Cambria County introduced a similar program June 23.
Chief clerk approved
The county salary board approved setting the pay range for an assistant chief clerk from $25,000 to $28,000.
The move comes as the county's most recent assistant chief clerk, Traci Horning, resigned from the post June 30.
Treasurer Anthony DeLuca cast the lone dissenting vote against the range.
He continues to call for an independent salary study of county positions, saying pay needs to be reexamined to compete with the private sector.
