SOMERSET, Pa. – A multi-vehicle crash late Friday on South Edgewood Avenue in Somerset Township killed two people, Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank said on Sunday.
Rachel Maldonado, 20, of Somerset, and an unidentified 17-year-old driver both died after the Chevrolet sedan in which they were traveling was struck head-on by a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that veered across the center lines and into their lane at a high rate of speed, state police said.
Two occupants of the Silverado were transported from the scene with minor injuries, state police said.
Swank said that both the teen driver and Maldonado, a front-seat passenger, were pronounced dead at 2:33 a.m. Saturday by Deputy Coroner David Johnson. Autopsies showed that both suffered blunt-force trauma to the head, neck and other extremities.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, state police said.
Swank ruled the deaths accidental.
State police were investigating the crash over the weekend. As of Sunday, no charges had been filed.
