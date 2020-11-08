At Somerset County court officials’ request, county commissioners approved a list of moves to enable the Court Administrators Office and court system to adjust its workforce to changing times.
At Tuesday’s Salary Board meeting, the board eliminated three job titles and created two new ones.
In the Court Administrators Office’s case, a clerk position is being replaced by an administrative assistant/language access post that carries a starting salary of $25,000.
Commissioners described the move as part of a restructuring to enable the office to operate more efficiently. In doing so, one of the Court Administrators’ existing clerks was transferred to the new post.
In the courts, a jury manager position and a court reporter job – one commissioners acknowledged has been increasingly difficult to fill – is being replaced by a recorder technician who’d be trained to operate a new electric recording device the courts added for legal proceedings, county commissioners said.
Between the changes, the county would see a net savings, the board said.
