SOMERSET, Pa. – Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas' pay and benefits are now halted.
Somerset County's salary board – in this case, the county's three commissioners and Treasurer Donna Matsko-Schmidt – took formal action on the change Tuesday, acknowledging the suspension as a move to comply with the recently state-approved ACT 88.
The act prevents elected prosecutors from overseeing their offices without an active law license.
In the same motion, the county salary board also formally acknowledged now-Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar will earn Thomas' state-set wage – $185,000 per year to oversee the office.
"What happens next depends on the outcome of the (Pennsylvania) Disciplinary Board's findings," Somerset County Solicitor Michael Barbera said.
The board acted earlier this fall to have Thomas' law license suspended "until further definitive action" by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
The Windber man faces a list of sexual assault charges that he plans to fight in court.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.