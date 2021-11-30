SOMERSET – Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas' pay and benefits are now halted.
Somerset County's salary board – in this case, the county's three commissioners and Treasurer Donna Matsko-Schmidt – took formal action on the change Tuesday, acknowledging the suspension as a move to comply with the recently state-approved Act 88.
Originally introduced by a Republican state senator from Lycoming County, Act 88 prevents elected prosecutors from overseeing their offices without holding active law licenses.
In compliance with Act 88, the county salary board also formally acknowledged that now-Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar will earn Thomas' state-set wage – $185,000 per-year – to oversee the office.
"What happens next ... depends on the outcome of the (Pennsylvania) Disciplinary Board's findings," county Solicitor Michael Barbera said.
The state disciplinary board acted earlier this fall to have Thomas' law license suspended "until further definitive action" by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Thomas was charged in September, accused of illegally entering a woman's home and sexually assaulting her, according to state police.
Thomas is awaiting trial on a list of charges that he indicated he plans to fight in court.
While the Supreme Court-ordered suspension prevents him from doing legal work, Act 88 amended the qualifications for operating the district attorney's office – meaning Thomas is currently not considered a public official "as a matter of law" unless his law license is reinstated.
Somerset County officials received a five-page letter from the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association acknowledging that as well. The association has existed for more than a century as a statewide board of county district attorneys that works to provide supportive resources for prosecutors in Pennsylvania's 67 counties who are tasked with bringing criminals to justice.
In their letter to the county, the association wrote that it is not challenging the legality of Act 88, adding that the law "is constitutional."
Under Article 3, Section 27 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, while Thomas is neither the county's district attorney nor a public official, he is not entitled to the annual salary that comes with the job, Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association President Kevin Steele wrote in the letter to Barbera.
Metzgar, who was sworn in last week as Acting District Attorney, is entitled to that full salary, Steele wrote.
"The term 'acting' in no way modifies her responsibilities or authority," he wrote. "Once Ms. Metzgar was sworn in, she assumed all of the responsibilities, duties and privileges of the district attorney."
Barbera said the state Disciplinary Board could decide to continue Thomas' suspension, reinstate his license or revoke it altogether as they gather additional evidence.
And under Act 88, if Thomas remains suspended through 2023, Metzgar would remain acting District Attorney until another county DA is elected by voters and sworn into office in January 2024.
Barbera said all of Tuesday's actions regarding Thomas were taken to comply with Act 88, which became law in mid-November.
Somerset County issues paychecks to Thomas, but is reimbursed 65% of that salary by the state, which sets pay for the elected office.
In addition to those payments, Thomas' benefits will now cease, including his health-care coverage – as of Tuesday.
According to county policy, health-care coverage expires on the final day of the month when someone was eligible to receive pay, Somerset County Human Resources Director Jodi Lepley said.
Per county policy, when an employee is placed on an unpaid leave of absence, he or she is notified by letter of the move – and that is no different with Thomas, Barbera said.
Thomas did not attend Tuesday's meeting.
A message left by The Tribune-Democrat seeking comment was not returned Tuesday.
'Turning the page'
Just days after being sworn into her job as "acting" District Attorney, Metzgar will now be presiding over a nearly full staff of prosecutors.
Part-time Assistant District Attorney Thomas Leiden, a former Cambria County solicitor, was approved to fill a full-time vacancy. Two more attorneys – one a former Somerset County prosecutor – were approved for part-time posts, effective Tuesday.
The office has had a growing number of prosecutors leave the office since summer – three including Thomas.
While Leiden will join as a full-time assistant at a salary of $59,703, William Cline of Somerset and Sydney Bender of Patton were hired at part-time positions that pay $32,000 annually.
Metzgar described all three attorneys as talented and "trustworthy" and said the office's combined team is well-prepared to focus on the county's docket of pending cases.
"We're looking forward to turning the page in this office ... and moving forward," Metzgar said.
Leiden, she said, has worked with her office for several months and has "done a great job."
"And Bill (Cline) was with this office a few administrations back – and what I heard from a lot of people in law enforcement is how professionally he prosecutes cases," Metzgar said.
Bender is a Cambria County attorney with courtroom experience in several counties "and I think she'll bring energy and dependability," Metzgar said.
A clerk and office detective position both remain vacant, Somerset County Commissioner Colleen Dawson said.
