SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary plans to retire this fall, he told The Tribune-Democrat on Wednesday.
Geary plans to notify the state on Friday of his intent to retire Oct. 31, following a dedication ceremony for his portrait.
The Somerset County native is stepping down two years before his term expires and a decade earlier than peers often take the step – but he said he made up his mind eight years ago that he wouldn’t put his family through another social media-driven, “increasingly negative” election cycle.
Geary is a University of Alabama graduate who earned his law degree in 1990 before returning to the area to work in a local practice and serve as solicitor for Somerset County Children & Youth Services. He spent much of his career’s first 14 years practicing law in the courtroom, too – many of those years as an assistant district attorney.
Geary was elected judge in 2005 – but he bypassed the chance to talk about his career during Wednesday’s ceremony. He said he sought without success to avoid accolades and fanfare, and he instead used his moment at the lectern to thank the people who helped him reach that point.
He thanked many by name – including his parents, John and Sandy, who sat alongside his daughter Courtney and brother John Jr. in the front row among a crowd of 80 friends and colleagues.
“If I’m stepping into history, you’re stepping with me,” he said.
Retired Judge Dave Klementik and current Judges Dan Rullo and Scott Bittner said Geary is too humble and deserves praise. Rullo and Bittner described Geary as a trusted mentor who led the courts honorably.
Klementik said that Geary covered every facet of the court system and did so through unprecedented challenges, naming the COVID-19 pandemic specifically.
“There’s no special rules in the code on how to navigate a defendant’s right to a speedy trial when something like COVID happens,” Klementik said. “No one could imagine this.”
At the same time, Geary reorganized the system to enable two judges to handle the growing demands of the county’s criminal court before restarting jury trials in 2022.
“He did an incredible job getting Somerset County back on track” at a time when many counties are still catching up, Klementik said.
Geary hadn’t publicly announced his plans to step down from the bench until Wednesday. He’ll continue to preside over the courts until Oct. 31, at which point the state would likely appoint a senior judge to oversee his portion of the court caseload until another judge is elected.
Geary’s seat is up for reelection in 2025.
A former U.S. Army and Navy service member, Geary said he’s looking forward to retiring with his wife, Stacy, and moving south.
“Where we end up, I’m not even sure yet,” he said, “but we’re looking forward to it.”
