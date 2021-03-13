Maple Weekend Taste & Tour in Somerset County was a hit with many on its opening day Saturday.
Lee Ann Roadman, of Westmoreland County, went to five of the 23 participating camps across the county, she said. Her final stop of the day was Baer Bros. Maple Camp at 245 Appy Acres Road, near Friedens.
"Today is beautiful and the syrup is fantastic," she said.
Roadman runs a Facebook page, Southwest PA Support Farms and Markets, which has more than 9,000 members.
"Today has been awesome," she said. "It can't get any better."
Surrounded by woods, Baer Bros. Maple Camp is where owners Mike and Sherry Lynch collect sap to be boiled into syrup on a wood-fired evaporator.
"It's the busiest day we've ever had," Lynch said. "It's the seventh year for this. But today it's is beautiful out and there's been nothing to do lately because of COVID, so people want to be outside."
Scotty Balsley, 4, smiled and licked his lips as he took a sample of a maple treat. He was among the visitors to the camp, along with his father Mikel Balsley and grandmother Jo Balsley.
"It's our first time here, but we've purchased Baer products since I was a little girl," Jo said.
With pales and taps in hand, visitors at camps all over the county went out to collect sap to be made into syrup. There were also sugar-making demonstrations and spotza sampling. Spotza is a sweet taffy-like byproduct of the syrup making process.
Laura Hileman, 18, said the weekend offers a special glimpse into how one of Somerset's biggest products is made: "You get to see how maple syrup producers run their show – how the trees are tapped, the sap filtered, boiled down – and then you get to taste it."
The event continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a list of participating camps, visit somersetcountymaple.org.
