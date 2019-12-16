SOMERSET – A Somerset County woman faces charges that she fought with state police after she was ordered to leave a Somerset Township home for disturbing the people living there, authorities said.
State police charged Jamie Nicole Blair, 27, with resisting arrest, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, a man living at a residence in the 100 block of Foster Drive, told Blair on Sunday to leave the home because she became “belligerent and started screaming.”
Troopers were called in after Blair refused to leave.
Blair struggled with troopers and was screaming and causing a disturbance in the neighborhood, the complaint said.
Blair will answer the criminal charges before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.