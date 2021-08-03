A Somerset area woman has died after being struck by a car Monday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Rebecca Latuch, 49, was crossing North Kings Highway in the beach community when she was hit by the vehicle near the intersection of 70th Avenue North, officials from the Horry County Coroner's Office told WBTW News 13 on Tuesday.
North Kings Highway is a six-lane commercial corridor that runs two blocks west of Myrtle Beach's boardwalk area – and parallel to the Intracoastal Waterway.
Latuch was struck at 9:20 p.m., an accident that closed the road's northbound lanes for several hours.
A call to Myrtle Beach police for comment on the status of the crash investigation was not immediately returned Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.